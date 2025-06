Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” to Remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) Session

The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.

WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.

The ROC-RK3506J-CC is a compact single-board computer based on Rockchip’s RK3506J processor. Designed for embedded systems with real-time demands, it supports a wide range of I/O and OS options and is available in both industrial and commercial variants.

Radxa’s UFS/eMMC Module Reader is a compact USB 3.0 adapter for flashing OS images, accessing firmware, and transferring large files. It supports both eMMC v5.0 and UFS 2.1 modules with speeds up to 5 Gbps

In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Based on wlroots 0.19.0, which introduces support for the color-management-v1 protocol for HDR10 support and multi-GPU support for display-only devices, Sway 1.11 brings support for the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol for explicit synchronization and support for the ext-data-control-v1 protocol as an alternative for clipboard managers.

I recently received an old MacBook Pro computer from someone who wanted to install Linux on it because the device is no longer supported by Apple. I’m talking about a MacBook Pro 13-inch 2017 with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and MacBookPro14,1 model identifier.

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” to Remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) Session

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 10, 2025



Following the decision of the GNOME project to remove support for the Xorg Server for a more secure, faster, and modern Linux desktop experience, Ubuntu devs decided to remove the Xorg-based Ubuntu session, which was known as GNOME on Xorg, from the Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) release.

Canonical also said that maintaining both the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) and Wayland sessions introduces technical debt, limiting their ability to innovate efficiently. But this is the right move considering that the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series, which will be the default for Ubuntu 25.10, will also drop X11 (Xorg) support.

