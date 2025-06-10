news
Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” to Remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) Session
Following the decision of the GNOME project to remove support for the Xorg Server for a more secure, faster, and modern Linux desktop experience, Ubuntu devs decided to remove the Xorg-based Ubuntu session, which was known as GNOME on Xorg, from the Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) release.
Canonical also said that maintaining both the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) and Wayland sessions introduces technical debt, limiting their ability to innovate efficiently. But this is the right move considering that the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series, which will be the default for Ubuntu 25.10, will also drop X11 (Xorg) support.