Rlang ☛ Why JR’s Training is Different
At Jumping Rivers, we believe training should be more than just a tick-box exercise. It should be transformative.
Julia Evans ☛ Using `make` to compile C programs (for non-C-programmers)
I have never been a C programmer but every so often I need to compile a C/C++ program from source. This has been kind of a struggle for me: for a long time, my approach was basically “install the dependencies, run make, if it doesn’t work, either try to find a binary someone has compiled or give up”.
Farid Zakaria ☛ Bazel Knowledge: Diagnostic messages only on failure | Farid Zakaria’s Blog
I have been writing quite a few Bazel rules recently, and I’ve been frustrated with the fact that STDOUT and STDERR are emitted always for rules that are run even when the actions are successful. 😩
Dave Gauer ☛ The Project Stack! (an actual paper stack)
This method is genuinely useful for me. I’m "poppin' paper" off my stack this evening by completing this write-up and it feels good!
The one thing I would do differently if I were making this stack from scratch right now is write the title of the item at the bottom edge of each Post-it so I can see them easier when I flip through the stack like a flip-book. (I need reassurance that I’ve already written an item.)
Saurabh "Sam" Khawase ☛ Cross-compiling Zig on an old Kindle
When I hacked my kindle and was planning to turn it into a dashboard, I had an interesting idea: Could I use Zig on this legacy device? I like the ergonomics of Zig and I thought it would be a fun detour to write the network component in Zig. Although I wasn’t planning to use it, running Zig old kindle turned out to be an interesting challenge.
Sean Conner ☛ DOES> RECURSE doesn't DOES> RECURSE does't DOES> RECURSE …
Recursion in Forth isn't as straightforward as you would think. The obvious: [...]
UnixBSDSHell ☛ Running Gitea on FreeBSD - Installation and Configuration UnixBSDShell
Gitea is a free, lightweight, universal and official Open Source system. Gitea covers Git hosting, team collaboration, CI/CD and code review. Gitea is written in Go and is a community-based, lightweight code hosting solution published under the MIT license. Not only that, Gitea can manage Git repositories, supports authentication via third-party services, including Oauth, which allows you to use Casdoor for authentication. This is a fork of another lightweight system, namely Gogs.
Python
University of Toronto ☛ Python argparse has a limitation on argument groups that makes me sad
Argparse is the straightforward standard library module for handling command line arguments, with a number of nice features. One of those nice features is groups of mutually exclusive arguments. If people can only give one of '--quiet' and '--verbose' and both together make no sense, you can put them in a mutually exclusive group and argparse will check for you and generate an appropriate error. However, mutually exclusive groups have a little limitation that makes me sad.
