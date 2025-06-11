news
Linux Kernel: OpenVPN DCO, BcacheFS, and “EPYC Venice”
Business Wire ☛ OpenVPN DCO Added to Linux Kernel for Built-In Speed and Security
OpenVPN announced today that Data Channel Offload (DCO) has been officially green-lit for inclusion in the Linux kernel and will be part of the official distribution starting with version 6.16. This always-on kernel module named “ovpn” was designed to deliver faster speeds without negatively impacting security, and is part of OpenVPN’s mission to make Zero Trust VPN a reality for any business, regardless of size.
Hackaday ☛ The Ongoing BcacheFS Filesystem Stability Controversy
In a saga that brings to mind the hype and incidents with ReiserFS, [SavvyNik] takes us through the latest data corruption bug report and developer updates regarding the BcacheFS filesystem in the Linux kernel. Based on the bcache (block cache) cache mechanism in the Linux kernel, its author [Kent Overstreet] developed it into what is now known as BcacheFS, with it being announced in 2015 and subsequently merged into the Linux kernel (6.7) in early 2024. As a modern copy-on-write (COW) filesystem along the lines of ZFS and btfs, it was supposed to compete directly with these filesystems.
WCCF Tech ☛ AMD’s Next-Gen Zen 6 “EPYC Venice” CPUs Surface Up at Linux Kernel Patch, Revealing New CPU IDs
Team Red has been active on Linux regarding releasing enablement for its CPUs on the platform, way earlier than other manufacturers. The tradition seems to continue with Zen 6 as well, as according to new patches on the Linux kernel, AMD has listed CPU IDs that are relevant to the next-gen EPYC Venice CPUs, according to @InstLatX64, and interestingly, the CPU IDs correspond to the "Weisshorn" codename, which is said to be AMD's internal naming scheme for Venice workstation CPUs. The work towards Zen 6 is definitely under full force.
Graphics Stack
The Register UK ☛ Forked-off Xlibre tells Wayland display protocol to DEI in a fire
It is fair to say that Weigelt is no stranger to controversy, and this announcement is no different. The Reg FOSS desk has witnessed some remarkable levels of anti-X11 sentiment from Wayland proponents since the announcement… especially given that the subject under discussion is something as superficially trivial as the protocols that handle displaying Unix computers' graphical user interfaces. But, as we noted last month, ferociously passionate advocacy is a sad but inevitable aspect of software development.
