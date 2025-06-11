news
Security and Windows TCO
-
Security Week ☛ Code Execution Flaws Haunt Adobe Acrobat Reader, Adobe Commerce
Patch Tuesday: Adobe documents hundreds of bugs across multiple products and warns of code execution, feature bypass risks.
-
Security Week ☛ Hackers Stole 300,000 Crash Reports From Texas Department of Transportation
The Texas Department of Transportation has disclosed a data breach impacting the personal information included in 300,000 crash reports.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (python-django), Fedora (krb5), Mageia (cockpit, golang, kernel, and kernel-linus), SUSE (augeas, go1.23, go1.24, iputils, libwebp, transfig, and xen), and Ubuntu (amd64-microcode, apport, linux-azure, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-azure-fips, linux-raspi, systemd, and tomcat).
-
Linux Magazine ☛ TuxCare Announces Support for AlmaLinux 9.2
Thanks to TuxCare, AlmaLinux 9.2 (and soon version 9.6) now enjoys years of ongoing patching and compliance.
-
SANS ☛ OctoSQL Vulnerability Data, (Sun, Jun 8th)
-
Security Week ☛ Exploited Vulnerability Impacts Over 80,000 Roundcube Servers
Exploitation of a critical-severity RCE vulnerability in Roundcube started only days after a patch was released.
-
Palo Alto Networks ☛ The Evolution of Linux Binaries in Targeted Cloud Operations [Ed: "Cloud Operations" means outsourcing, which is very dangerous for many reasons and isn't cheap like advertised]
Unit 42 researchers have identified a growing threat to cloud security: Linux Executable and Linkage Format (ELF) files that threat actors are developing to target cloud infrastructure. We predict that threat actors targeting cloud environments will start using more complex tools in their exploits. This will include reworking, improving and tailoring existing tools that historically only targeted Linux operating systems (OS). The ELF malware samples threat actors use will include backdoors, droppers, remote access Trojans (RATs), data wipers and vulnerability-exploiting binaries.
-
Windows TCO
-
SANS ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday June 2025, (Tue, Jun 10th) [Ed: The latest back doors now ready to install]
Microsoft today released patches for 67 vulnerabilities. 10 of these vulnerabilities are rated critical. One vulnerability has already been exploited and another vulnerability has been publicly disclosed before today.
-
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday Covers WebDAV Flaw Marked as ‘Already Exploited’
Redmond warns that external control of a file name or path in WebDAV "allows an unauthorized attacker to execute code over a network."
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday addresses 66 vulnerabilities, including an actively exploited zero-day
A researcher tells CyberScoop that up to 80% of enterprises could be vulnerable to the zero-day Abusive Monopolist Microsoft patched in its June update.
-