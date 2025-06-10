news
Kdenlive 25.04.2 released
Quoting: Kdenlive 25.04.2 released - Kdenlive —
Kdenlive 25.04.2 is now available, containing several fixes and small workflow improvements. Some highlights include:
Remember title editor window width Fix audio thumbnails have an offset in long files Fix OTIO import path on Windows Better feedback when auto mask fails
Linuxiac:
-
Kdenlive 25.04.2 Video Editor Brings Subtle Workflow Enhancements
The Kdenlive team has just released v25.04.2, the second maintenance release in its 25.04 series, including multiple bug fixes and usability improvements.
Users will appreciate that the title editor window now reliably remembers its width between sessions, eliminating the need to resize it to taste constantly. Moreover, those working with lengthy audio clips will no longer encounter thumbnail offsets that misalign visual previews with the actual waveform.
The OTIO (OpenTimelineIO) import path glitch has been corrected for Windows users, ensuring timeline exchanges run seamlessly across different platforms. Finally, when the auto-mask feature fails, the application delivers clearer feedback, guiding editors more effectively toward manual fixes.