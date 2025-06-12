news
GNU/Linux in Devices and Embedded
Atlantic Council ☛ Reprogramming the future: The specialized semiconductors reshaping the global supply chain
Within three years, Chinese investments in a critical and specialized type of semiconductor—field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs)—are likely to drive many US firms out of the market. To counter this, the United States will need to significantly increase its own investment efforts.
CNX Software ☛ Quantum Tiny GNU/Linux SBC features an Allwinner H3 SoC, WiFi, a small Display, and more
Made by a Chinese engineer and content creator Zhihui Peng, the “Quantum Tiny GNU/Linux Development Kit” is a small SBC that’s smaller than an ID photo, powered by an Allwinner H3 SoC, and equipped with 512MB of RAM and a 16GB eMMC flash. It’s a design with a 31x22mm CPU module with an M.2 edge connector and a 40x35mm carrier board with a microSD card slot, WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4.0 wireless module, a TFT display, two USB 2.0 ports, a 6-axis motion sensor, and a few buttons.
Qt ☛ Ensuring Safety in Embedded Systems for Micro-Mobility
Safety is paramount in embedded systems, particularly in the micro-mobility sector, where there is little room for error. Embedded systems control critical functions in vehicles, ensuring everything from speed control to braking systems operates smoothly. In micro-mobility vehicles such as e-scooters and e-bikes, these systems often operate under real-time constraints and are built using hardware with limited resources. A failure in these systems can result in severe consequences, including accidents and fatalities.
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 835: Beeps And Boops With Meshtastic
This week Jonathan and Aaron chat with Ben Meadors and Garth Vander Houwen about Meshtastic! What’s changed since we talked to them last, where is the project going, and what’s coming next? Listen to find out!