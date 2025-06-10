news
Audacity 3.7.4 Improves Effect Preview, Studio Fade Out, and Waveform Rendering
Audacity 3.7.4 is a patch release for the Audacity 3.7 series, fixing a crash that occurred when closing a large unsaved project, an issue where the Studio Fade Out feature created a new clip when it was applied at the end of a video clip, and a crash that occurred when using real-time effects that activate delay compensation.
This release also fixes a bug that led to the unintended deletion of video clips when joining two clips with pitch adjustment, incorrect waveform rendering on clipped audio, possible incorrect calculations in the Hamming window derivative, and compilation issues on legacy macOS systems.