GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Kernel/BSD
Undeadly ☛ FFS optimizations with dirhash, as blogged by rsadowski@
Rafael Sadowski (rsadowski@), OpenBSD developer and prolific blogger, has been looking into file system performance optimizations on our favorite operating system, and is now sharing his tips and tricks in FFS optimizations with dirhash on his blog.
Applications
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Enhancing Kubernetes Event Management with Custom Aggregation
Kubernetes Events provide crucial insights into cluster operations, but as clusters grow, managing and analyzing these events becomes increasingly challenging. This blog post explores how to build custom event aggregation systems that help engineering teams better understand cluster behavior and troubleshoot issues more effectively.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ CrystalDiskInfo Like App QDiskInfo 0.4 Added AppImage for Linux
QDiskInfo, the free open-source S.M.A.R.T. utility, released new 0.4 version in last week! For those who don’t know about QDiskInfo, it’s a frontend for smartctl to control and monitor SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) Disks, such as SATA and NVMe SSD.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Nathan Upchurch ☛ Poaster: Solving SSG Microblogging Ergonomics with Ruby and KDialog
Anyone familiar with my blog will know that I like to write about incense. A reader wrote to me some time ago asking about what sticks I’ve been enjoying lately, and it occurred to me that it might be a nice thing to have a “now listening” type feature on my website, so that fellow incense heads could get a sense of the types of incense I like. After all, while I write plenty of incense reviews, they represent only a small percentage of the sticks, cones, powders, woods, and resins I’m burning or heating from day to day.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ Change snapshot management
As mentioned in previous posts, one of the menu items in the initrd is to bootup a different snapshot than the default. It is item-6: [...]
Systemd Free ☛ 2025 hardcore list of 21 linux distributions without elogind and other systemd parts
This list is going to be short and there may be a sublist of distros with a medium strict standard. We shall explain what the object is, below the short list (which we hope the community will assist in making longer as we have not been able to currently review the work of every distro and fork).
Debian Family
Distro Watch ☛ Development Release: Emmabuntüs DE6 RC1
Emmabuntüs is a lightweight, Debian-based distribution. The project has published a development snapshot which is based on Debian's upcoming version 13 "Trixie" launch. The release announcement shares the following details: [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 895
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 895 for the week of June 1 – 7, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
Devices/Embedded
Olimex ☛ OpenWRT support for the open source hardware iMX8MaxPlus board iMX8-SOM-4GB
OpenWrt is an open-source, Linux-based operating system designed specifically for embedded devices, particularly routers. Unlike the stock firmware provided by many router manufacturers, OpenWrt offers a fully writable filesystem and package management, giving users extensive control over their devices.
Zoltan Herpai is OpenWRT maintainer and added support for our iMX8-SOM-EVB board.
