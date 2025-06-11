Tux Machines

news
"Flock to fedora 2025" and Red Hat spouting out buzzwords again
-
Kevin Fenzi: Flock to fedora 2025
Just got home yesterday from Flock to Fedora 2025 edition and I'm going to try and write up my thoughts before I get busy and forget everything. Do note that this is likely to be a long post.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Can you vibe code without knowing how to code? [Ed: Red Hat surfing silly hype waves and promoting bad practices]
Vibe coding is the act of interacting with an AI prompt to produce usable code, often despite not having the technical prowess to code independently. We've recently seen major changes in code editors.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ AI at scale, without the price tag: Why enterprises are turning to Models-as-a-Service [Ed: More promotion of buzzwords and hype that lacks real substance]
Additionally, as an enterprise's AI adoption accelerates, there’s often a lack of consistency as each business group strives to build their own bespoke AI solutions covering a wide range of use cases (Chatbot, code assistant, text/image generation, etc.).