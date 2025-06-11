news

Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2025



Quoting: I tried using a FreeBSD distro as my daily driver in 2025 —

Ever since I first used the Raspberry Pi OS in 2017, I've become obsessed with trying out different Linux distributions. Now that I’ve experimented with some of the most obscure distros out there, I figured I should focus my attention on FreeBSD distributions. Unfortunately, the FreeBSD landscape is typically dominated by non-desktop operating systems, with router distros like pfSense and OPNsense being the most popular FreeBSD operating systems alongside their NAS-centric siblings: TrueNAS Core and XigmaNAS.

Or so I thought until I came across GhostBSD, a desktop operating system that boasts a sleek, elegant UI as its standout feature. Since I’ve had some terrible compatibility issues with certain distros as of late (ESXi still gives me nightmares), I was fully expecting this project to end in vain. Instead, it went much better than I thought. If that sounds interesting, here’s a quick log of my experiment with using GhostBSD as my daily driver for a couple of days.