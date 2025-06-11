news
today's howtos
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Learn How to Archive Files in Linux with TAR
In this how-to, we will look at how to work with tar archives via the terminal, including two of the most popular compression methods to squeeze every last byte of space. [...] Compressing files is a quick and easy way to archive and group files. There are many occasions where archives are useful, a driver download, file backup or Linux distro download. In this how-to we’ll look at various commands to create and extract data from compressed and uncompressed archive files.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NumPy on Fedora 42
NumPy stands as the fundamental library for scientific computing in Python, powering everything from data analysis to machine learning applications. For Fedora 42 users, installing and configuring NumPy correctly ensures optimal performance for computational tasks. This comprehensive guide walks through multiple installation methods, troubleshooting techniques, and performance optimization strategies specifically tailored for Fedora 42.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install pgAdmin on openSUSE
PostgreSQL database management requires powerful, reliable tools that streamline administrative tasks and enhance productivity. pgAdmin 4 stands as the industry-standard web-based administration platform for PostgreSQL databases, offering comprehensive functionality for database developers, administrators, and analysts. openSUSE users benefit from multiple installation methods, each designed to accommodate different system configurations and user preferences.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Swarm on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker Swarm on Fedora 42. Docker Swarm transforms your Fedora 42 systems into a powerful container orchestration platform.
-
ID Root ☛ Man Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
Linux systems come equipped with comprehensive documentation that many users overlook. The man command serves as your gateway to this treasure trove of information, providing detailed manuals for virtually every command, program, and system component available on your GNU/Linux distribution.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shotcut Video Editor on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 users seeking a powerful video editing solution need look no further than Shotcut. This comprehensive guide walks you through every method to install this robust open-source video editor on your system. Whether you’re a video editing novice or a seasoned content creator, Shotcut offers a feature-rich environment without the premium price tag.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on AlmaLinux 10
MariaDB stands as one of the most popular open-source relational database management systems available today, serving as a powerful and reliable alternative to MySQL. Developed by the original creators of MySQL, MariaDB offers enhanced performance, improved security features, and extensive compatibility with existing MySQL applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Plex Media Server on Fedora 42
Plex Media Server transforms your Fedora 42 system into a powerful multimedia hub, allowing you to stream movies, TV shows, music, and photos across all your devices. This comprehensive guide walks you through the complete installation and configuration process, ensuring you can set up your personal media server efficiently and securely.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL Workbench on AlmaLinux 10
MySQL Workbench stands as the premier visual database design and administration tool for MySQL environments, offering database administrators, developers, and data analysts a comprehensive graphical interface for managing MySQL databases effectively. This powerful application combines database design, modeling, creation, and maintenance capabilities into a single integrated development environment.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL on AlmaLinux 10
MySQL stands as one of the most popular open-source relational database management systems worldwide, powering millions of applications from small websites to enterprise-level platforms. When combined with AlmaLinux 10’s enterprise-grade stability and Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux compatibility, MySQL creates a robust foundation for mission-critical database operations.
-
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Manage GNU/Linux Users via the GUI and Terminal
Managing users in GNU/Linux is easy and we’ll show you how to use both the GUI and the terminal to add and remove users to and from different user groups.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Getting To Know the GNU/Linux Filesystem — Demystify the directories
It may look intimidating, but the GNU/Linux filesystem isn’t a maze of dead ends. Here’s the map that you need to learn more about an OS that runs on computers big and small.
-
TecAdmin ☛ Setting Up Terraform: Installation and Configuration
Let’s Get Terraform Ready, Infra Coders! Hey there, Infra coders! In our last discussion, we learned what Terraform is and why it’s your go-to tool for building infrastructure with code. Now, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and set it up on your computer. Don’t worry—this is easier than it sounds!