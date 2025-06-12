news
Open Hardware/Modding: FusionTech, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Nico Cartron ☛ Follow-up on my attempt to repair my Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds
If you remember this article where I complained about what I called "throw-away earbuds", I had finally decided to try replacing the batteries in my Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds.
Here's how it went.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ FusionTech MBM-T113 Delivers Compact ARM-Based Performance in Mobile-ITX Form Factor
FusionTech notes that the Cortex-A7 cores operate at 1.2GHz. The board is available with either 128MB or 256MB of DDR3 memory and includes 32GB of onboard eMMC flash storage, along with a Micro SD slot for expansion.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Astro Pi 2024/25: Another stellar year of space education concludes
Teams from across Europe and ESA Member States are now receiving their certificates and data from the International Space Station (ISS).