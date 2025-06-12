news
TecMint ☛ How to Fix USB Sticks Mounted as Read-Only in Linux
What makes it tricky is that this problem can happen for several different reasons: [...]
[Old] Cassidy Williams ☛ Pure CSS3 Text Carousel
This is the result I came up with. It’s a little hacky, but it’s pure CSS3 and is perfect for quotes, if I do say so myself: [...]
Own HowTo ☛ What is pkill command and how to use it in Linux
pkillcommand in GNU/Linux allows you to terminate any process, it basically allows you to terminate a process by name, user, or other attributes.
pkillcommand can send
SIGTERM,
SIGHUPand
SIGKILLsignals.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl on AlmaLinux 10
Perl remains one of the most powerful and versatile programming languages for system administrators, web developers, and data analysts. Known for its exceptional text processing capabilities and robust ecosystem, Perl continues to be essential for various computing tasks.
ID Root ☛ Rocky GNU/Linux 10 Released
The enterprise GNU/Linux landscape has witnessed a significant milestone with the release of Rocky GNU/Linux 10.0 on June 11, 2025. This major version represents a substantial evolution in the Rocky GNU/Linux ecosystem, introducing groundbreaking features while maintaining the stability and reliability that enterprise users demand.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on openSUSE [Ed: Promotion of horrific proprietary malware of Microsoft; that makes no sense to help with...]
Microsoft Edge has expanded its reach beyond Windows, bringing its modern browsing experience to the GNU/Linux ecosystem. For openSUSE users, this presents an excellent opportunity to enjoy a cross-platform browser with robust features, synchronization capabilities, and a familiar interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Manjaro [Ed: This is really dangerous malware that hands over all the user's passwords to Microsoft and the NSA]
Microsoft Edge has become increasingly popular among GNU/Linux users seeking a robust Chromium-based alternative with unique features. As Manjaro GNU/Linux continues to grow in popularity, many users are looking to install Edge for its seamless integration with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft services, enhanced privacy controls, and performance optimizations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kdenlive on AlmaLinux 10. AlmaLinux 10 users seeking professional video editing capabilities will find Kdenlive an exceptional choice. This comprehensive guide explores multiple installation methods to get this powerful, open-source video editor running on your AlmaLinux 10 system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cacti on Fedora 42
Cacti stands as one of the most powerful open-source network monitoring and graphing tools available for GNU/Linux systems today. As a frontend to RRDTool, Cacti provides system administrators with robust capabilities to monitor network devices, servers, and applications through an intuitive web interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gitea on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on GNU/Linux Mint 22. Self-hosting your own Git repositories has become increasingly popular among developers and organizations seeking greater control over their code management infrastructure.
John Goerzen ☛ John Goerzen: I Learned We All Have GNU/Linux Seats, and I’m Not Entirely Pleased
I recently wrote about How to Use SSH with FIDO2/U2F Security Keys, which I now use on almost all of my machines.
The last one that needed this was my Raspberry Pi hooked up to my DEC vt510 terminal and I.C.B.M. mechanical keyboard. Yes I do still use that setup!
To my surprise, generating a key on it failed. I very quickly saw that /dev/hidraw0 had incorrect permissions, accessible only to root.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to Use Tio — Connecting to Serial Devices with Linux
Tio, is a tool for GNU/Linux that enables easy and fast connections to serial devices. If you are working with the Raspberry Pi Pico or Arduino, then this is a great tool for you.