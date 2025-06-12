Quoting: No, Linux didn't eat your RAM, here's what's actually happening —

For those used to Windows looking to make the jump to Linux, one point of confusion I see crop up again and again comes down to RAM. I frequently see people expressing concern over how little RAM they have free compared to Windows, but the truth is that there's no reason to be concerned at all. "Unused RAM is wasted RAM" is an old adage that still holds true today when it comes to Linux, and in all kinds of ways.

From servers to desktop computers, "free" RAM is not the same as "available" RAM in a Linux context, and your "free" RAM isn't actually all too important. I'll explain the difference, what's actually happening, and when you really need to care about your RAM usage.