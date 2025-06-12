news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2025



Quoting: Can't upgrade to Windows 11? This Linux distro is the best alternative for your Windows 10 PC | ZDNET —

I wouldn't normally suggest an Arch-based Linux distribution for new users, but every so often, I come across one that challenges my perceptions. Recently, I discovered an Arch-based Linux distro called SDesk, and there couldn't be a clearer use case for it.

Firstly, SDesk is fairly straightforward and doesn't do all that much to separate itself from the ever-growing list of Linux distributions. Sometimes, that's a good thing. I wasn't sure what to expect after installing and logging into this desktop distribution, but when I did, everything was immediately familiar.

SDesk opts for the GNOME desktop, which is configured to resemble a "standard" desktop that would be familiar to both Windows and MacOS users. On the interface, you'll find a panel, a menu, a top bar, favorites, and desktop icons. On the top bar, there's the Workspaces button (far left), the time/date (which, when clicked, opens notifications and calendar), and the system tray.