Jun 10, 2025



Attention! Linux Mint 20 Has Reached Its End

When Linux Mint 20 launched back in June 2020, it brought a range of improvements, such as a refined Cinnamon desktop experience, better performance, and the promise of long-term support (5 years).

Five years later, its time has come, as it has officially reached end-of-life (EOL) status. This means that systems running that version of Linux Mint will no longer receive security updates and important patches.

If you are on the fence about the upgrade, let me give you a quick look at what’s new and why upgrading is a good idea.