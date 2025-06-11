news
Late Night Linux and "End of Windows 10"
Desktop/Laptop
Linuxiac ☛ End of Windows 10: Don't Worry Be Happy
This article is here to help fill in the gaps and give you a clearer view of what the end of Windows 10 really means. What is happening, what’s coming next, and what should you expect if you consider switching to Linux?
Before diving in, here’s a quick heads-up: This article isn’t meant for Linux users. Chances are, you already know most of what I’ll cover here. This one’s specifically for folks still using Windows 10, and the goal is simple: to give you a clear picture of what’s going on and your options. So, let’s get started.
Audiocasts/Shows
Late Night Linux – Episode 337
Redis finally picks the right licence but it’s probably too late, the Ubuntu release process is being modernised, GNOME drops X11 for good and gets a new Executive Director, the Android Desktop mode is officially happening, and GNU/Linux Format magazine is no more.
