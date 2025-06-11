This article is here to help fill in the gaps and give you a clearer view of what the end of Windows 10 really means. What is happening, what’s coming next, and what should you expect if you consider switching to Linux?

Before diving in, here’s a quick heads-up: This article isn’t meant for Linux users. Chances are, you already know most of what I’ll cover here. This one’s specifically for folks still using Windows 10, and the goal is simple: to give you a clear picture of what’s going on and your options. So, let’s get started.