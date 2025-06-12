GNOME: “Damned Lies”, Design of Sysprof-eBPF, and systemd

One of the pieces of news of the time interval is (GNOME is) Introducing stronger dependencies on systemd (via). Back in the old days, GNOME was a reasonably cross-platform Unix desktop environment, one that you could run on, for example, FreeBSD. I believe that's been less and less true over time already (although the FreeBSD handbook has no disclaimers), but GNOME adding more relatively hard dependencies on systemd really puts a stake in it, since systemd is emphatically Linux-only.