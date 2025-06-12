news
GNOME: “Damned Lies”, Design of Sysprof-eBPF, and systemd
-
GNOME ☛ Alireza Shabani: Why GNOME’s Translation Platform Is Called “Damned Lies”
Damned Lies is the name of GNOME’s web application for managing localization (l10n) across its projects. But why is it named like this?
-
Varun R Mallya: The Design of Sysprof-eBPF
This is a tool that is used to profile applications on Linux. It tracks function calls and other events in the system to provide a detailed view of what is happening in the system. It is a powerful tool that can help developers optimize their applications and understand performance issues. Visit Sysprof for more information.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Some thoughts on GNOME's systemd dependencies and non-Linux Unixes
One of the pieces of news of the time interval is (GNOME is) Introducing stronger dependencies on systemd (via). Back in the old days, GNOME was a reasonably cross-platform Unix desktop environment, one that you could run on, for example, FreeBSD. I believe that's been less and less true over time already (although the FreeBSD handbook has no disclaimers), but GNOME adding more relatively hard dependencies on systemd really puts a stake in it, since systemd is emphatically Linux-only.