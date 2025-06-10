news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2025



Quoting: ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support —

A similar board based on the same RK3506J processor is the Banana Pi BPI-Forge1, launched last month. Both boards feature 512MB of RAM, dual Ethernet ports, MIPI DSI display output, and support for Linux 6.1, Buildroot, and real-time operating systems like RT-Thread.

While the BPI-Forge1 includes onboard NAND flash and a 12V barrel jack for power, the ROC-RK3506J-CC offers eMMC storage, USB Type-C input, and more flexible expansion through dual pin headers and external audio interfaces.