DXVK 2.6.2 Improves Support for Rocketbirds 2, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, and More
DXVK 2.6.2 is here more than two months after DXVK 2.6.1 with improvements for the Pirate Hunter, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, Rocketbirds 2, theHunter Classic, and Thumper video games, improved WSI backend selection in dxvk-native, and improved vendor ID override logic for D3D9.
This release also adds the DXVK_FILTER_DEVICE_UUID environment variable to filter devices by their reported driver UUID, which may be useful on setups with multiple GPUs of the same model, and adds the d3d9.hide{Amd,Intel,Nvidia}Gpu configuration options to improve the out-of-the-box experience in games that won’t run on Intel GPUs.