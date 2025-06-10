news
Linux Kernel 6.14 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.15
Released on March 24th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.14 introduced new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units), and more.
Since Linux 6.14 is not a long-term support (LTS) branch, it is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, which means that it has reached end of life with the 6.14.11 point release published today by renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman, who is urging users to move to the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series as soon as possible.