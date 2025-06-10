Linux Kernel 6.14 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.15

The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.

WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.

The ROC-RK3506J-CC is a compact single-board computer based on Rockchip’s RK3506J processor. Designed for embedded systems with real-time demands, it supports a wide range of I/O and OS options and is available in both industrial and commercial variants.

Radxa’s UFS/eMMC Module Reader is a compact USB 3.0 adapter for flashing OS images, accessing firmware, and transferring large files. It supports both eMMC v5.0 and UFS 2.1 modules with speeds up to 5 Gbps

In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Based on wlroots 0.19.0, which introduces support for the color-management-v1 protocol for HDR10 support and multi-GPU support for display-only devices, Sway 1.11 brings support for the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol for explicit synchronization and support for the ext-data-control-v1 protocol as an alternative for clipboard managers.

I recently received an old MacBook Pro computer from someone who wanted to install Linux on it because the device is no longer supported by Apple. I’m talking about a MacBook Pro 13-inch 2017 with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and MacBookPro14,1 model identifier.

news

Linux Kernel 6.14 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.15

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 10, 2025



Released on March 24th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.14 introduced new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units), and more.

Since Linux 6.14 is not a long-term support (LTS) branch, it is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, which means that it has reached end of life with the 6.14.11 point release published today by renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman, who is urging users to move to the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series as soon as possible.

Read on