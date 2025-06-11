IBM/Red Bait Leftovers: Fedora, Hype, and Paid-for Fake 'Articles'

news
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers: Fedora, and Articles
Red Hat ☛ Speech-to-text with Whisper and Red Hat AI Inference Server
This article introduces Red Hat AI Inference Server, recently announced at Red Hat Summit, and guides you through deploying a Whisper model on Red Hat AI Inference Server within a RHEL environment.
What is Red Hat AI Inference Server?
Red Hat AI Inference Server is designed to optimize the serving and inferencing of large language models (LLMs). Red Hat AI Inference Server focuses on boosting LLM performance while reducing associated costs. It provides enterprise-grade stability and security while being built on open source software, particularly the upstream vLLM project.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: GSOC Summer 2025 – ExplainMyLogs
AI-Powered Natural Language Log Analyzer
This blog post is a brief documentation of my journey for Google Summer Of Code – 2025 with the Fedora Community.
Red Hat ☛ How to use Splunk as an event source for Event-Driven Ansible
Event-Driven Ansible (EDA) in Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.5 brings a powerful shift in how automation can respond to real-time events. However, it doesn't have an inbuilt plug-in supported. This includes Splunk, a widely used monitoring and observability tool.
Silicon Angle ☛ Three insights you might have missed from theCUBE's coverage of Red Hat Summit
SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate on Enterprise Linux for RISC-V
In a big announcement for the RISC-V community, SiFive and Red Hat have made public a new collaboration between the two to bring Red Hat Enterprise Linux support to RISC-V. More, according to the release, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 is now available in developer preview on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 platform.
StreetInsider ☛ F5 Networks (FFIV) Secures Sensitive Data and Streamlines Compliance with New FIPS Offering on Red Hat Enterprise Linux
F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, today announced a solution integrating Red Hat Enterprise Linux with F5 NGINX Plus FIPS compliance functionality, now available in the AWS Marketplace. Building on the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform, this solution is being unveiled at this week’s AWS Summit to offer unified application security, scalability, and reliability—all essential for protecting sensitive data and maintaining compliance with stringent cryptographic standards, including FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards).
F5 integrates NGINX Plus with Red Hat Linux for FIPS compliance
F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), a technology company with impressive financial health according to InvestingPro data, has announced the integration of NGINX Plus with Red Hat Enterprise Linux to meet Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) compliance, now available on AWS Marketplace. The solution, which was introduced at the AWS Summit earlier this week, aims to provide unified application security, scalability, and reliability, crucial for safeguarding sensitive data and adhering to strict cryptographic standards. The company’s strong balance sheet, with more cash than debt, positions it well to continue investing in security innovations.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Adrian Vovk: Introducing stronger dependencies on systemd
Doesn’t GNOME already depend on systemd?
Kinda… GNOME doesn’t have a formal and well defined policy in place about systemd. The rule of thumb is that GNOME doesn’t strictly depend on systemd for critical desktop functionality, but individual features may break without it.
GNOME does strongly depend on logind, systemd’s session and seat management service. GNOME first introduced support for logind in 2011, then in 2015 ConsoleKit support was removed and logind became a requirement. However, logind can exist in isolation from systemd: the modern elogind service does just that, and even back in 2015 there were alternatives available. Some distributors chose to patch ConsoleKit support back into GNOME. This way, GNOME can run in environments without systemd, including the BSDs.
