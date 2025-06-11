This article introduces Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference Server, recently announced at Red Bait Summit, and guides you through deploying a Whisper model on Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference Server within a RHEL environment.

What is Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference Server?

Red Hat Hey Hi (AI) Inference Server is designed to optimize the serving and inferencing of large language models (LLMs). Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference Server focuses on boosting LLM performance while reducing associated costs. It provides enterprise-grade stability and security while being built on open source software, particularly the upstream vLLM project.