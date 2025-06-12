news
Microsoft/Windows TCO and Entrapment
-
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Ransomware roulette: pay up or power through?
The objective was to foster a strategic discussion on key areas of the incident response lifecycle. The discussion was structured around three pivotal topics of a cyber event: [...]
-
Semafor Inc ☛ Millions of Dubai patient records [copied]
As many as 450 million data points were stolen from American Hospital Dubai, including patients’ credit card numbers and treatment plans, Cyber News reported. The dark web gang, which specializes in ransomware, said it would publicly release the stolen data on June 8. But patient systems remain down, and there has been no update on negotiations with the [attackers]. American Hospital Dubai did not respond to Semafor’s request for comment.
-
The Register UK ☛ That DeepSeek installer you just clicked? It's malware
Such campaigns use phishing sites whose domain names differ slightly from those operated by real AI vendors, and criminals use malicious ads and other tactics, so they appear prominently in search engine results. But instead of delivering the promised chatbot or AI tool, they infect unwitting victims with everything from credential- and wallet-stealing malware to ransomware and Windows-borking code.
-
DomainTools ☛ Inside Ransomware’s Supply Chain: Attribution, Rebrands, and Affiliate Betrayal
First, Jon DiMaggio (author of The Ransomware Diaries, Analyst1) breaks down the hidden supply chains behind ransomware gangs, including the economics of affiliate betrayal and the challenge of accurate attribution. He walks us through his methodology for identifying ransomware rebrands like BlackCat and RansomHub using evidence-based frameworks designed to eliminate human bias.
-
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
-
404 Media ☛ GitHub is Leaking Trump’s Plans to 'Accelerate' AI Across Government
The federal government is working on a website and API called “ai.gov” to “accelerate government innovation with AI” that is supposed to launch on July 4 and will include an analytics feature that shows how much a specific government team is using AI, according to an early version of the website and code posted by the General Services Administration on Github.
-
Dan Langille ☛ FreshPorts repos to be converted to subversion – a first draft
Most of the recent work has been done on a branch named git – that reflects the movement of the FreeBSD source code repositories from subversion to git in December 2020.
-