Microsoft/Windows TCO and Entrapment

We all take things for granted. For those fortunate enough to have reliable, affordable Internet access, it’s easy to forget that there’s nothing inevitable about being able to FaceTime with a faraway loved one or pay your electricity bill from your phone.

The Internet is open, interconnected, and doesn’t recognize borders—it’s meant to connect us all, no matter where we live. While it may appear to be a single global network, the Internet is actually made up of over 70,000 smaller networks that work seamlessly together, creating the Internet we know and love. We at the Internet Society believe that the Internet is for everyone.