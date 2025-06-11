news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2025



Quoting: Want to save your old computer? Try one of these 8 Linux distros for free | ZDNET —

As someone who's been around the block a few hundred times with technology, planned obsolescence has long bothered me.

Consider this: With Windows 10 nearing the end of its life, you have two choices. You can hope your computer supports the upgrade to Windows 11, or you can go another route.

When Microsoft released Windows 11, it became clear that a lot of hardware wouldn't support the new version of Windows. Many people ended up having to purchase new systems if they wanted to stick with Windows. For some, that wasn't an option, so they had to continue using a Windows operating system that would eventually fall out of support. That meant no more security updates, which can leave users -- and their data -- vulnerable.