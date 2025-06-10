4 ways to level up your gaming on Linux, starting with the right distro

Tux Machines

How to Fix Dummy Output/No Sound Issue on MacBook Computers Running Linux

I recently received an old MacBook Pro computer from someone who wanted to install Linux on it because the device is no longer supported by Apple. I’m talking about a MacBook Pro 13-inch 2017 with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and MacBookPro14,1 model identifier.

Sway 1.11 Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds Support for Explicit Synchronization

Based on wlroots 0.19.0, which introduces support for the color-management-v1 protocol for HDR10 support and multi-GPU support for display-only devices, Sway 1.11 brings support for the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol for explicit synchronization and support for the ext-data-control-v1 protocol as an alternative for clipboard managers.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 8th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.16 Release Candidate

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App

In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

Radxa UFS/eMMC Module Reader and Storage Solution Enables Fast Flashing and Scalable Embedded Storage

Radxa’s UFS/eMMC Module Reader is a compact USB 3.0 adapter for flashing OS images, accessing firmware, and transferring large files. It supports both eMMC v5.0 and UFS 2.1 modules with speeds up to 5 Gbps

ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support

The ROC-RK3506J-CC is a compact single-board computer based on Rockchip’s RK3506J processor. Designed for embedded systems with real-time demands, it supports a wide range of I/O and OS options and is available in both industrial and commercial variants.

CH32H417 Dual-Core RISC-V MCU Offers USB, Ethernet, and SerDes Support

WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.

EdgeLogix-1145 Brings Industrial Control and Edge Computing with Raspberry Pi CM5

The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.

4 ways to level up your gaming on Linux, starting with the right distro

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2025

4 ways to level up your gaming on Linux, starting with the right distro

Whether you're a casual or serious gamer, the right platform is important. To some, the only way to game is via console, such as the Nintendo Switch (or, if you're lucky enough to have purchased one, the Switch 2). For others, gaming on a PC is the best route. If you fall into the latter category, most likely your OS of choice is Windows.

However, you shouldn't shy away from Linux.

Gaming on Linux has come a long way, and even though there are some games that are locked down by DRM (Digital Rights Management), which make them hard or impossible to play on Linux, there's still a huge collection of games that run just fine. You can find out if a Steam game uses third-party DRM because it will be flagged for that on its official Steam page.

Tux Machines is 21! [original]
Microsoft cannot silence us
 
GNOME Has a New Infrastructure Partner: Welcome AWS!
GNOME has historically hosted its infrastructure on premises
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.2, Linux 6.14.11, and Linux 6.12.33
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.2 kernel
4 ways to level up your gaming on Linux, starting with the right distro
If you're looking to use Linux as a gaming OS
Audacity 3.7.4 Improves Effect Preview, Studio Fade Out, and Waveform Rendering
Audacity 3.7.4 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source digital audio editor and recording software to improve the stability and reliability of the software.
Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” to Remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) Session
Canonical announced today that they plan to remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) session from the upcoming Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” release, defaulting only to Wayland.
Linux Kernel 6.14 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.15
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.14 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.15 as soon as possible.
DXVK 2.6.2 Improves Support for Rocketbirds 2, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, and More
DXVK 2.6.2 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with improvements for several games and various bug fixes.
Games, IBM, and more
The Best Android Launchers to Customize Your Phone
Sway 1.11 Wayland Tiling Window Manager Released
Sway 1.11 Wayland tiling window manager is out
4 reasons PowerTop is the most powerful Linux tool you're not using
PowerTOP is a Linux tool created by Intel to monitor and diagnose power usage by running apps and services
Attention! Linux Mint 20 Has Reached Its End
It’s time to upgrade! Linux Mint 20.x has reached end of life
Make GIMP 3.0.x Flatpak Follow System Color Scheme (Light or Dark)
As you may know, GIMP provides official Linux packages through Flatpak and AppImage
This is free and open source software
SmartOS – Type 1 Hypervisor platform based on illumos
SmartOS is a specialized Type 1 Hypervisor platform based on illumos
illumos – Unix operating system
Its core has become the base for many different open-sourced Illumos distributions
ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support
Both boards feature 512MB of RAM, dual Ethernet ports, MIPI DSI display output, and support for Linux 6.1, Buildroot
Rhino Linux developers are moving away from XFCE - and I'm all for it
The developers of Rhino Linux are in the process of switching to a Plasma-based desktop environment for the distribution
Games: Steam Next Fest, BitCraft Online, CorsixTH, and More
Some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
Some of the latest articles
Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App
The upcoming Linux Mint 22.2 (Zara) operating system will feature a brand-new app called Fingwit, providing users with fingerprint authentication capabilities.
How to Fix Dummy Output/No Sound Issue on MacBook Computers Running Linux
A quick tutorial about to fix the Dummy Output issue on Linux distributions for MacBook computers that have no sound out of the box.
4 more stories for today
FOSS picks for today
Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, Commodore/TechTuber Perifractic, GNOME Crossword Editor
gaming picks for today
EasyOS Development Updates
3 new picks
Shows: LINUX Unplugged and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.16 Release Candidate
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for public testing.
5 Reasons I Use Neovim for Text Editing on Linux
Does your beefy text editor take an age to start
MariaDB 11.8 LTS Lands with Vector Search and Extended Timestamp Support
MariaDB 11.8 LTS open-source RDBMS is out
One More Day [original]
Maybe in the next 10 years GNU/Linux will already be "majority platform" in workstations worldwide. Windows is already having a 'Blackberry Moment'.
Linux and more
ID Root mostly
Sway 1.11 Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds Support for Explicit Synchronization
Sway 1.11 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular i3-compatible and wlroots-based Wayland compositor and tiling window manager available in the repositories of many GNU/Linux distributions.
coding related picks
This little-known Android productivity app has changed how I organize everything
KDE for Windows 10 Exiles
Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light
Gradia is a Slick New Screenshot Annotation Tool for Linux
Taking screenshots on Linux is easy enough
This is free and open source software
pfSense – firewall and routing platform
The pfSense project is a powerful open source firewall and routing platform based on FreeBSD
Forget Proxmox, here's how I set up a home lab server with Ubuntu
When planning out and setting up your home lab
Review: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0
Fortunately, the release notes are better and share some useful information
Poaster: Solving SSG Microblogging Ergonomics with Ruby and KDialog
Anyone familiar with my blog will know that I like to write about incense
This Week in KDE Apps: Pride Month, better MobiPocket performance and progress in Chessament
This week issue is a bit special as it is also covering the past week as last Sunday some other contributors and me were busy at the KDE booth at the Umweltfestival in Berlin
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 8th, 2025
The 243rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 8th, 2025.
hardware and more
WP news
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
Some of the latest articles
Acrostic Generator for GNOME Crossword Editor
The experimental Acrostic Generator has finally landed inside the Crossword editor and is currently tagged as BETA
An update on the X11 GNOME Session Removal
A year and a half ago, shortly after the GNOME 45 release
GNU/Linux and more
Hardware leftovers
kernel mostly
No More Difficult Linux Gentoo Installs: Redcore Makes It Easy
Gentoo Family
hardware projects
Development picks for today
OS misc.
some BSD picks
GNU/Linux and more
half a dozen howtos
The most powerful Android tablet is also a technological wonder
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 is nigh
This week we continued to focus on bug fixing and user interface polish for Plasma 6.4
XLibre Xserver: Banned by Red Hat Developer Plans Revival of X11
Banned and erased from freedesktop.org
These Are My Favorite 15 Ubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts
Why click around when a few keys do the trick
This tiny Linux computer, complete with screen, is smaller than a passport photo, and I'm in love with it
How small is too small for a computer
Debian Maintainers Request Delisting of Hyprland from Trixie
Hyprland and related packages won't be part of Debian 13 "Trixie" after coordinated bug reports prompted their scheduled removal before the final release
9 Open Source Operating Systems That Aren't Linux
If you hear the term "open-source," you might think of Linux
This is free and open source software
I've used virtually every Linux distro, but this one has a fresh perspective
If you're familiar with the basics of Linux and ready for a new approach
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329
The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane
GNU/Linux Videos: SteamOS, GNOME, KDE, and More
from Invidious
Some of the latest articles
Two More Days Till 21! [original]
Two days from now we celebrate our anniversary