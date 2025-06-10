news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2025



Quoting: 4 ways to level up your gaming on Linux, starting with the right distro | ZDNET —

Whether you're a casual or serious gamer, the right platform is important. To some, the only way to game is via console, such as the Nintendo Switch (or, if you're lucky enough to have purchased one, the Switch 2). For others, gaming on a PC is the best route. If you fall into the latter category, most likely your OS of choice is Windows.

However, you shouldn't shy away from Linux.

Gaming on Linux has come a long way, and even though there are some games that are locked down by DRM (Digital Rights Management), which make them hard or impossible to play on Linux, there's still a huge collection of games that run just fine. You can find out if a Steam game uses third-party DRM because it will be flagged for that on its official Steam page.