news
IBM and GAFAM Openwashing From Microsoft's OSI, Open Invention Network, and 'Linux' Foundation
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Investing in Open Source sustainability: OSI supports Open Forum Europe’s EU Sovereign Tech Fund proposal [Ed: Piggybacking the reputation of another body/buddy while taking bribes from Microsoft to lobby for Microsoft agenda and openwashing]
The OSI has endorsed a proposal from Open Forum Europe to create an EU Sovereign Tech Fund to support maintenance and development of key Open Source software projects.
-
LWN ☛ 20 Years of the Open Invention Network [Ed: Not the solution to anything]
The Open Invention Network (OIN) is celebrating
its 20th anniversary.
-
Diginomica ☛ KubeCon China – Open Source a '$9 trillion' asset, says Linux Foundation's Zemlin. But what about AI? [Ed: Fraud and charlatan Zemlin, who does not even use Open Source, floating fake numbers again]
The perfect metaphor for Open Source's ascension in software development? And for China's relentless rise to be the world's number two economy and second largest contributor to the Open Source community? Perhaps. But a key question was conspicuous by its absence. More on that later.
Update
More LF:
-
Open Source Summit Europe and AI_dev Open Source GenAI & ML Summit Europe Reveal 2025 Speaker Lineup Showcasing Global Open Source and AI Innovation [Ed: LF promoting the Ponzi scheme]
-
Linux Foundation unveils decentralized WordPress plugin manager [Ed: This is not FAIR, this is Microsoft interference]