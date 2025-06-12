today's leftovers

Mozilla has decided to throw in the towel on Pocket, a social-bookmarking service that it acquired in 2017. This has left many users scrambling for a replacement for Pocket before its shutdown in July. One possible option is wallabag, a self-hostable, MIT-licensed project for saving web content for later reading. It can import saved data from services like Pocket, share content on the web, export to various formats, and more. Even better, it puts users in control of their data long-term.

About wallabag

Social bookmarking was first made popular by a service launched in 2003, called del.icio.us (later just "Delicious"), that allowed people to save, store, and share their web bookmarks online. It was followed by a handful of similar services, including Read It Later, which launched in 2008 and upped the ante a bit: it not only saved a page's title and URL, it stashed the content on its servers for later access (hence the name). Read It Later became Pocket in 2012.

In 2013, Google announced that it was killing off Google Reader, its RSS-feed-aggregator service. This alarmed Nicolas Lœuillet, who worried that the same thing might happen to Pocket. To ensure he had a home for his saved articles and data he began work on a project for self-hosting saved web content called "poche", which is French for "pocket". He renamed it to wallabag in 2014 following some trademark unpleasantness.

The project consists of a web application written using the Symfony PHP framework, as well as a number of client applications and browser extensions to save data to wallabag or fetch articles for reading. The ecosystem page on GitHub has a full list of applications provided by the project, as well as "unofficial" clients that are written by others.

Users should have little trouble finding clients to fit their needs on the desktop or a mobile device. The project has Firefox and Chrome extensions as well for saving pages directly from the browser. Folks who use unsupported web browsers can use the JavaScript bookmarklet for wallabag to save pages without using an extension. Wallabag has official Android and iOS clients which are open source, though the Android app is licensed under the GPLv3 rather than the MIT license. There are several e-reader clients for reading content that has been saved to wallabag, a GNOME application called Read It Later, a command-line client, and even an emacs client. If none of the existing clients quite meet one's needs, the wallabag API seems well-documented for those who would like to write their own client, and there are API wrappers in Go, Java, JavaScript, and Rust.