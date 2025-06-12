news
Games: Steam Deck OLED, TerraTech Legion, Craftlings, Gunstoppable, More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Supply chain issues are making the Steam Deck OLED go out of stock
Valve have put up a notice in the USA and Canada, where multiple models of the Steam Deck OLED have now gone completely out of stock. It's going to be a little while before they're back too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ TerraTech Legion could be the best survivor-like ever with vehicle building
I cannot stress enough the joy I felt building up a vehicle in TerraTech Legion, another survivor-like game with a build your own twist.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Craftlings refreshes the classic Lemmings with mini city-building
I had fond memories of playing tons of Lemmings on the Amiga, and now Craftlings is rekindling my love of it but with a city-building twist. The game currently has a demo available during Steam Next Fest, which worked perfectly on Desktop Linux with the latest Proton 9.0-4.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Chill out and breed fish in We Love Fish Tanks
No space for your own aquarium at home? Check out the sweet casual game We Love Fish Tanks and breed your own little world. Note: the developer sent a copy to our Steam Curator.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Gunstoppable looks like just the right amount of FPS insanity
With a new reveal trailer, Gunstoppable from CAGE Studios is a momentum-fueled rogue-lite FPS that looks pretty insane. Just the right amount of craziness, wrapped up in a colourful package.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus Mods new app gets more UI improvements, performance upgrades and a Linux fix
Nice to see the new cross-platform Nexus Mods app coming along. This latest update doesn't add new games but does making using it better.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Gentoo Rescue is a puzzle game with twists that will melt your mind that I'm too stupid for
Gentoo Rescue from Jagriff seems simple on the surface but it's a real brain melting puzzle game that's well worth your time. Disclosure: key provided by the developer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Catch rocks and rockets to throw at your enemies in Galactic Glitch
Galactic Glitch is a twin-stick roguelite shooter where you get to catch and throw rockets, rocks and enemies at other enemies - and it's damn good. Note: key provided by their PR team.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Spooky 2D co-op submarine sim Barotrauma is getting a big Home & Harbor expansion
Daedalic Entertainment and developers Undertow Games and FakeFish recently revealed the Home & Harbor expansion for Barotrauma. A large free update for all players will release at the same time. It's not due until next year though.