After thinking about BusKill product that triggers a command once the USB cord disconnects, I have been thinking at a simple alternative.

=> https://www.buskill.in BusKill official project website

When using a laptop connected to power most of the time, you may want it to power off once it gets disconnected, this can be really useful if you use it in a public area like a bar or a train. The idea is to protect the laptop if it gets stolen while in use and unlocked.

Here is how to proceed on Linux, using a trigger on an udev rule looking for a change in the power_supply subsystem.