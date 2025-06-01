news
today's howtos
-
How to Install WinBox on FunOS
WinBox is a powerful graphical utility designed for configuring MikroTik RouterOS devices. Although it was originally built for Windows, MikroTik now provides a native 64-bit GNU/Linux version.
-
Data Swamp ☛ How to trigger a command on GNU/Linux when disconnected from power
After thinking about BusKill product that triggers a command once the USB cord disconnects, I have been thinking at a simple alternative.
=> https://www.buskill.in BusKill official project website
When using a laptop connected to power most of the time, you may want it to power off once it gets disconnected, this can be really useful if you use it in a public area like a bar or a train. The idea is to protect the laptop if it gets stolen while in use and unlocked.
Here is how to proceed on Linux, using a trigger on an udev rule looking for a change in the power_supply subsystem.
-
Why a cluster of 3-node controllers is important in the OpenStack cloud