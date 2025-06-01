How-To Geek: How-Tos

news
How to Install and Use Distrobox on Linux
How often do you come across a cool application that isn't available for your distribution? You'd probably next look to install it via Brew, Flatpak, or Snap, but often come up short.
The fragmented packaging landscape on Linux is a problem. Some distributions share a common—yet often incompatible—package format; others use an entirely different packaging system. Flatpak and Snap attempted to resolve this issue, but all they did was create more standards—relevant XKCD. Instead of creating more standards, what we should be doing is combining the standards that already exist—cue Distrobox.
How To Run Unofficial PC Ports on Your Linux Gaming Handheld (Legally)
You might think those little Linux emulation handhelds are limited to playing SNES and PS1 games, but you can effectively turn them into a tiny (and very limited) Steam Deck using PC Ports.
Now, I'd love to show you exactly how to do this with your handheld, but unfortunately, there's such a diversity of handhelds, operating system options, and installation methods that the best I can do is provide details of the broad process and point you in the right direction. Getting these games running isn't hard, but you may have to find the exact steps for your specific OS and handheld. Here, I'm using ArkOS, but there's a good chance the flavor of Linux your handheld runs already supports ports. The handheld I'm using is the Anbernic RG353VS.