How-To Geek: How-Tos

How often do you come across a cool application that isn't available for your distribution? You'd probably next look to install it via Brew, Flatpak, or Snap, but often come up short.

The fragmented packaging landscape on Linux is a problem. Some distributions share a common—yet often incompatible—package format; others use an entirely different packaging system. Flatpak and Snap attempted to resolve this issue, but all they did was create more standards—relevant XKCD. Instead of creating more standards, what we should be doing is combining the standards that already exist—cue Distrobox.