Olimex has recently highlighted a new open-source hardware and software project aimed at creating a €20 smart home server. The initiative was introduced during a lightning talk at TuxCon 2025, a community-driven open-source conference held earlier this month in Bulgaria.

Banana Pi has revealed early details about the BPI-R4 Pro, an upcoming router board powered by the MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880). Designed as a successor to the BPI-R4, it targets high-speed wireless and wired networking for applications such as Wi-Fi 7 access points and multi-gigabit gateways.

BeagleBoard.org has released an updated revision of the PocketBeagle 2 featuring the Texas Instruments AM6254 processor. The new Rev A1 replaces the earlier AM6232-based Rev A0, offering a significant performance boost with no change in pricing. The upgraded AM6254 brings a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an integrated GPU, targeting more demanding embedded applications.

The ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box is a compact development board with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, designed for HMI, smart control panels, and edge processing. Its 86 mm form factor allows it to be easily installed in wall-mounted enclosures for use in embedded automation and smart terminal applications.

Coming two months after PorteuX 2.0, the PorteuX 2.1 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series and ships with NTFS3 as the default driver for handling NTFS filesystems instead of NTFS-3G. The devs warn that all symlinks stored on NTFS partitions will need to be regenerated.

Still powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for May 2025 features the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built against the Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and coming more than six months after Alpine Linux 3.21, the Alpine Linux 3.22 release introduces support for the latest GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2 desktop environments, as well as the replacement of the gummiboot (formerly systemd-boot) boot manager with systemd-efistub.