Coming two months after PorteuX 2.0, the PorteuX 2.1 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series and ships with NTFS3 as the default driver for handling NTFS filesystems instead of NTFS-3G. The devs warn that all symlinks stored on NTFS partitions will need to be regenerated.
Still powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for May 2025 features the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built against the Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.
The ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box is a compact development board with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, designed for HMI, smart control panels, and edge processing. Its 86 mm form factor allows it to be easily installed in wall-mounted enclosures for use in embedded automation and smart terminal applications.
Android Leftovers
- GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME
- Some GNOME news
- Android Leftovers
- EU’s new rules will shake up Android update policies
- Linux App Release Roundup: May 2025
- May has been and gone — but delivered another sizeable set of Linux app updates for us to enjoy
- Audacious 4.5 Beta Brings New Plugins, Better PipeWire Support
- The first beta of Audacious 4.5
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- AxOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution for the desktop
- Built upon the foundations of Arch Linux
- Revisiting X11 vs Wayland With Multiple Displays
- Recently, during the soft freeze before the Plasma 6.4 Beta was released, I used mainly X11 on both my laptops
- I finally found a visually-pleasing Linux distro that doesn't skimp on performance
- If you're looking for a new distribution that's as functional as it is beautiful
- Why I'm done with Firefox for good - and which browser I'm using instead
- I've used practically every browser out there and keep coming back to Firefox-based browsers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- GNU/Linux and Various Distributions and Operating Systems
- Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and More
- BSD: Pledge, OpenBSD, and More
- Wine 10.9 Released
- Wine 10.9 is out
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Precision Clock, and More
- today's howtos
- Games' Popularity, Developing Games, and Politics
- Debian Developers' Reports: Guido Günther, Ben Hutchings, Emmanuel Kasper
- Android Leftovers
- Notification Cooldown is Finally Back in Android—Here’s How It Works
- KDE is bringing memory optimizations and more to Plasma 6.5
- The KDE team has released the latest issue of This Week in Plasma, and it's packed with goodies
- Raspberry PI OS Lite vs Desktop: Comparison Between the Distributions
- People new to the Raspberry Pi computer board world often ask themselves which Operating System to use on their new board
- The reasons people hate Linux are why I love it
- If you spend time talking to most Linux enthusiasts
- Free and Open Source Software
- Review: Picking up a Pico
- In early April I shared that I'd been experimenting with an add-on device to the Raspberry Pi series of computers
- Summer of GNOME OS
- So far, GNOME OS has mostly been used for testing in virtual machines
- Today in Techrights
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 1st, 2025
- The 242nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 1st, 2025.
- Android Leftovers
- 5 ways I keep my Android phone and data safe while traveling
- Is It Still Open Source? MinIO Steering Users Toward Paid Subscriptions
- MinIO removes key web console features, nudging users toward its paid offering
- This Alternative Operating System Is Keeping Retro Computing Alive
- HelenOS is an oddly specific OS that you may want to check out
- How-To Geek: How-Tos
- How often do you come across a cool application that isn't available for your distribution
- These 5 Linux Distros Still Support 32-Bit PCs
- Most desktop and laptop computers from the past two decades use 64-bit x86 processors
- Ubuntu 20.04 LTS End Of Life – activate ESM to keep your fleet of devices secure and operational
- Focal Fossa will reach the End of Standard Support in May 2025, also known as End Of Life (EOL)
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- Linuxfx 11.25.06 “NOBLE”
- AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
- Today, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 10 (codename Purple Lion) as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
- Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04
- KaOS Linux 2025.05 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
- Publishing a book from the GNOME desktop
- My first two books were written online using Pressbooks in a browser
- Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs
- Armbian 25.5 distribution for ARM devices is now available for download with support for new boards, Linux kernel 6.14, as well as various improvements.
- I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and unlocked a new way of computing
- The Piccolo N150 is a tiny eight-inch laptop with more power than it suggests and a nice display
- New Release of BlueOnyx 9.6 and More (RHEL Clone)
- We're 21 Next Week [original]
- This site has become vastly easier to run and maintain since we dumped Drupal
- today's leftovers (GNU/Linux Focus)
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Security Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Programming Leftovers
- Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
- Supercharging Ubuntu Releases: Monthly Snapshots & Automation
- Ubuntu has shipped on a predictable, six-month cadence for two decades
- Security Bugs in Apport and systemd-coredump
- now fixed
- OpenSUSE Tumbleweed: A Powerhouse, Rock-Solid Linux Desktop Distro
- This Linux distribution offers a well-designed KDE Plasma environment with a comprehensive software selection and user-friendly features like simplified installation and GUI-based Samba configuration
- This terminal-based file manager for Linux beats every alternative out there
- Midnight Commander (or mc)
- CachyOS ISO Snapshot for May 2025 Improves Support for Older NVIDIA GPUs
- The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released today the ISO snapshot for May 2025, featuring a new boot splash animation, improved support for NVIDIA GPUs, and other changes.
- today's howtos
- Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.1 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Linux 6.15
- PorteuX 2.1 has been released today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.
- Ubuntu 25.10 will Have a Brand New Terminal (and Image Viewer)
- Ubuntu 25.10 replaces its default terminal and image viewer with modern apps
- A Visual Journey Through IPFire’s Development
- We are excited to share something a little different with you today
- Free and Open Source Software
- April/May in KDE Itinerary
- The past two months since the last update have been busy again around KDE Itinerary
- today's leftovers
- Open Hardware: ESP32 and 3-D Printing
- today's howtos
- antiX-23.2 – init-diversity – 2025 remaster edition
- A special thanks also to eric from Obarun for providing guidance about getting 66 properly working on antiX, which in my humble opinion is the pinnacle of this respin
- Today in Techrights
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Kernel: POSIX Experiment, Linux Dial, and EXT4 Performance
- today's howtos
- RHEL and Open Hardware
- Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Browsers, Coding, and Standards
- Security Leftovers
- Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2
- The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.22 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
- OBS Studio 31.1 Promises Multitrack Video Support on Linux, Beta Out Now
- OBS Studio 31.1 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Kernel, Btrfs, and Mesa
- Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329
- The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, Banana Pi, and More
- Mozilla and Firefox: Users' Choices, Fake Money Scams, Decommissioning Social Support and Mobile Store Support Programs, Urgent Patching
- Programming Leftovers
- Games: ACTION GAME MAKER, Mosa Lina, Kabuto Park, and More
- IBM: CentOS, Fedora, and Red Hat
- Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
- This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 stabilizes
- Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
- Android Leftovers
- Here’s When Google Will Release Android 16 To The Public
- Navidrome 0.56 Music Server & Streamer Brings Major Overhaul
- Navidrome 0.56, a self-hosted music server and streamer, launches with playlist cover art
- GStreamer 1.26.2 Improves the D3D12 Video Decoder for NVIDIA GPUs, WAV Playback
- The GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.2 today as the second maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.
- 5 features that make NixOS the best Linux distro I have used
- I started using NixOS a while ago. For the longest time, I would boot into it occasionally to try out its features
- The Essential Linux commands that every user needs to know
- They even work on the Raspberry Pi
- NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion
- NVIDIA 575 has been released today as the latest production-ready branch of NVIDIA’s graphics driver for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems.
- Free and Open Source Software
- DragonFly BSD is a UNIX-like operating system
- DragonFly belongs to the same class of operating systems as other BSD-derived systems and Linux
- Techpaladin joins KDE's patrons
- Techpaladin becomes an official KDE patron and contributes to our community's funding
- Plasma desktop & the curious case of missing icons
- What happens is, you update your software, and suddenly, the icons no longer show up, either in the menu, or in the task manager, mostly the former
- Olimex Showcases Open Source €20 Smart Home Server Project
- The software stack is built around OpenWRT, which supports the T113-S3 with a mainline Linux kernel
- Nobara Linux: Fedora’s Wild Side, Unleashed
- Nobara Linux is named after the character Nobara Kugisaki in the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen
- Updating your Windows 10 PC? I found a Linux distro that can give it 5 to 10 more years of life
- Don't throw away your old system just yet
- GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
- Security and FUD Leftovers
- Hackaday Projects, Including IcePI Zero
- GNU/Linux and Free Software Videos
- today's howtos
- Today in Techrights
