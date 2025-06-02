news
Roman Kashitsyn ☛ Box combinators
In functional programming, combinator libraries refer to a design style that emphasizes bottom-up program construction. Such libraries define a few core data types and provide constructors—functions that create initial objects—and combinators—functions that build larger objects from smaller pieces.
Combinators enable the programmer to use intuitive visual and spatial reasoning that’s vastly more powerful than linear language processing. As a result, solving problems with combinators feels like playing with lego pieces.
Evan Hahn ☛ When Array uses less memory than Uint8Array (in V8)
In short: in V8,
Uint8Arrays have some overhead that makes them larger than equivalent
Arrays. But after about 150 elements, they start to be much more compact.
Sometimes, I have a JavaScript array of integers between 0 and 255.
SANS ☛ YARA 4.5.3 Release, (Sun, Jun 1st)
YARA 4.5.3 was released with 5 bugfixes.
Major Hayden ☛ Scrum, sprints, and outcomes
Most software developers have come across agile software methodologies such as Scrum. At its core, Scrum’s goal is to help teams deliver software in smaller chunks over a set period of time, called a sprint. Teams should be able to work better together, deliver more frequently, and adapt to changes more easily.
Python
Didier Stevens ☛ Update: myjson-transform.py Version 0.0.2
This update brings options -f and -c. Option -f is used to define a Python function (function name or lambda) that will be applied to the content of each item in the MyJSON data. Option -c is a shortcut for calling the CutData function via option -f.
