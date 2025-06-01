today's leftovers (GNU/Linux Focus)

We have arrived at the end of May. This year is going by in the blur for me. So much going on, so much to do.

Datacenter move

The switch week is still scheduled for the week of June 30th. We made some progress this last week on installs. Got everything setup to install a bunch of servers. I installed a few and kept building out services. I was mostly focusing on getting things setup so I could install openshift clusters in both prod and staging. That will let us move applications. I also setup to do rhel10 installs and installed a test virthost. There's still a few things missing from epel10 that we need: nagios clients, collectd (thats on me) and zabbix clients, otherwise the changes were reasonably minor. I might try and use rhel10 for a few things, but I don't want to spend a lot of time on it as we don't have much time.

Flock is next week! If you are looking for me, I will be traveling basically all monday and tuesday, then in prague from tuesday to very early sunday morning, when I travel back home.

If you are going to flock and want to chat, please feel free to catch me and/or drop me a note to try and meet you. Happy to talk!