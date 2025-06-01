news
today's leftovers (GNU/Linux Focus)
HowTo Geek ☛ Ubuntu's Big Change, Piles of Android Updates, and More: Weekly Roundup
This was another packed week of tech news, with the first One UI 8 beta for Samsung phones, big changes for Ubuntu Linux, more powerful tiny computers, and much more. Here are the biggest stories you might have missed.
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 313: GNU/Linux 6.15, NixOS, AlmaLinux OS 10, Is Ubuntu going Rolling? & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a brand new release of the GNU/Linux kernel itself. We have some new distro releases from AlmaLinux, NixOS, and more. Plus there’s some interesting news from Ubuntu that has people asking whether or not Ubuntu is switching to a rolling release model.
00:42 GNU/Linux 6.15 Released
05:46 Ubuntu Gets Monthly Snapshot Testing Releases
09:28 NixOS 25.05 Released
14:14 AlmaLinux OS 10 Released
17:10 SteamOS Massively Beats backdoored Windows on the Legion Go S
21:31 NVIDIA Stable Driver 575.57.08 Released for Linux
24:46 Armbian 25.5 Released
26:54 Outro
Games
Linux Handbook ☛ Guess The Number Game
Here are a couple of bash scripts example to create a simple game that lets the user guess the number between 1 and 100.
Boiling Steam ☛ Better Settings for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on the Steam Deck
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a great game but it suffers from a poor performance on the Steam Deck, and the default settings imposed on Steam Deck owners suck. So here’s a little guide to make things a little better and more enjoyable. We won’t do any binary downloads from a shady source to fix the Unreal 5 engine here, there are things to do first without putting your device at risk. The problems on the Steam Deck are the following: - you have no options to change any graphical settings on the Steam Deck.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Ahmed Fatthi: GSoC 2025: First Two Weeks Progress Report
The first two weeks of my Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code (GSoC) journey with GNOME Papers have been both exciting and productive. I had the opportunity to meet my mentors, discuss the project goals, and dive into my first major task: improving the way document mutex locks are handled in the codebase.
Fedora Family / IBM
Web Pro News ☛ AWS and Red Hat Partner for RHEL 10 Integration
The cloud computing landscape evolves with AWS and Red Hat's partnership, bringing Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 to AWS. This integration offers enhanced performance, security, and scalability for enterprises, streamlining hybrid cloud management. With seamless support and pricing, businesses can confidently deploy mission-critical workloads on AWS's infrastructu
Kevin Fenzi: End of May 2025 fedora infra bits
We have arrived at the end of May. This year is going by in the blur for me. So much going on, so much to do.
Datacenter move
The switch week is still scheduled for the week of June 30th. We made some progress this last week on installs. Got everything setup to install a bunch of servers. I installed a few and kept building out services. I was mostly focusing on getting things setup so I could install openshift clusters in both prod and staging. That will let us move applications. I also setup to do rhel10 installs and installed a test virthost. There's still a few things missing from epel10 that we need: nagios clients, collectd (thats on me) and zabbix clients, otherwise the changes were reasonably minor. I might try and use rhel10 for a few things, but I don't want to spend a lot of time on it as we don't have much time.
Flock is next week! If you are looking for me, I will be traveling basically all monday and tuesday, then in prague from tuesday to very early sunday morning, when I travel back home.
If you are going to flock and want to chat, please feel free to catch me and/or drop me a note to try and meet you. Happy to talk!
