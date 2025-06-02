news
GNU/Linux and Various Distributions and Operating Systems
GNU/Linux
Kernel Space
Stefan Gloor ☛ Root Shell on Credit Card Terminal
Now it was clear that this device runs Linux. I found a standard Linux filesystem with a lot of interesting files to browse through. The system runs a 3.6 kernel, built with Buildroot 2010.02 (!) in February of 2023. The system seems to use a custom bootloader, “Booter v1.7”. Although I don’t know how recent the firware version was that I ended up dumping, it must have been released after February 2023. So finding such an ancient kernel is rather concerning. Userspace-wise, the system uses classy init scripts, busybox, and uClibc (final release was 13 years ago). libcrypt has version 0.9.26, ouch.
Applications
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Linux App Release Roundup: May 2025
I run through a selection of smaller GNU/Linux app releases made in May 2025, from a flashy MPD frontend to a local AI-powered image enhancer.
Instructionals/Technical
Own HowTo ☛ How to unzip ZIP files in Linux
unzipis a utility in GNU/Linux that allows you to decompress ZIP files, easily from the terminal.
Decompressing ZIP files in GNU/Linux is just easy as creating ZIP files.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to use the unzip tool to unzip ZIP files in Linux.
Distributions and Operating Systems
[...] Our Feature Story this week talks about setting up a robot (for entertainment and education) using an inexpensive kit and an electronic brain in the form of a Raspberry Pi Pico. [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Reconsidering QV
QV, also known as "Quantum Vis", is a radical new Linux distribution. I worked on it very intensely from early April to mid-November 2024, then it lapsed; went back to working on EasyOS. The project on github has an introductory readme file: [...]
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
Fedora Family / IBM
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Network Security Toolkit 42-14476
The Network Security Toolkit (NST) project has released a new major version of the distribution. NST 42-14476 features several new improvements which are listed in the project's release announcement. [...]
Debian Family
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities May 2025
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2025/05
The 5th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2025: – GNU/Linux kernel updated up to 6.15.0, 6.12.31-LTS, 6.6.92-LTS – added to repos: Meru (it replaced gmail-desktop), Sparky Package Tool – fixed sddm-theme2-sparky which works with KF6 on testing trixie now (it is based on Breeze)
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ OBJEX Link S3LW ultra-low-power ESP32-S3 LoRaWAN board takes up to 100W power input
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-P4 development board features 3.4-inch or 4-inch round IPS touchscreen display
Waveshare ESP32-P4-WIFI6-Touch-LCD-3.4C and ESP32-P4-WIFI6-Touch-LCD-4C ESP32-P4-based development boards feature a 3.4-inch and a 4-inch round IPS display, respectively, a 10-point capacitive touchscreen, and a wide 170° viewing angle. They also integrate two microphones with echo cancellation for voice Hey Hi (AI) applications and offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 (LE) connectivity via an ESP32-C6 module. Designed for AIoT and HMI projects, the boards also include USB ports, a camera connector, a speaker connector, and a microSD card slot.
