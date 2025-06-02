news
Debian Developers' Reports: Guido Günther, Ben Hutchings, Emmanuel Kasper
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities May 2025
Another short status update of what happened on my side last month. Larger blocks besides the Phosh 0.47 release are on screen keyboard and cell broadcast improvements, work on separate volume streams, the switch of phoc to wlroots 0.19.0 and effort to make Phosh work on Debian's upcoming stable release (Trixie) out of the box. Trixie will ship with Phosh 0.46, if you want to try out 0.47 you can fetch it from Debian's experimental suite.
Ben Hutchings: FOSS activity in May 2025
Emmanuel Kasper: ARM64 desktop as daily driver
I have bought myself an expensive ARM64 workstation, the System 76 Thelio Astra that I intend to use as my main desktop computer for the next 15 years, running Debian.
The box is basically a server motherboard repurposed in a good desktop chassis. In Europe it seems you can order similar ready systems here.
The hardware is well supported by Debian 12 and Debian testing.I had some initial issues with graphics, due to the board being designed for a server use, but I am solving these as we go.