Debian Developers' Reports: Guido Günther, Ben Hutchings, Emmanuel Kasper

I have bought myself an expensive ARM64 workstation, the System 76 Thelio Astra that I intend to use as my main desktop computer for the next 15 years, running Debian.

The box is basically a server motherboard repurposed in a good desktop chassis. In Europe it seems you can order similar ready systems here.

The hardware is well supported by Debian 12 and Debian testing.I had some initial issues with graphics, due to the board being designed for a server use, but I am solving these as we go.