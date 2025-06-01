news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 1st, 2025
This week we got lots of good news, starting with the release of the NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series, Firefox 139 web browser, and GNU Linux-libre 6.15 kernel, and continuing with many distro releases including Armbian 25.5, AlmaLinux OS 10, KaOS 2025.05, Alpine Linux 3.22, and PorteuX 2.1.
On top of that, I show you how to install Linux kernel 6.15 on Ubuntu and tell you all about what to expect from the Firefox 140 web browser. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for June 1st, 2025.