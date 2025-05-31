news
CachyOS ISO Snapshot for May 2025 Improves Support for Older NVIDIA GPUs
Still powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for May 2025 features the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built against the Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.
The CachyOS ISO snapshot for May 2025 also ships with a new Plymouth boot splash animation, improved support for older NVIDIA GPUs (e.g., 10xx NVIDIA or lower) in the live ISO by automatically loading the correct NVIDIA module when booting, and an updated Proton-CachyOS based on the upcoming Proton 10 release for a better gaming experience.