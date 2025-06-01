news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Security Leftovers
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ How to Vim: Jump Around
One of the most important aspects of effective editing is to be able to quickly move where you want to go in a buffer - e.g. to a specific line, paragraph, character, word, etc.
When it comes to navigating within the current line in Vim, motion commands like f/F and t/T are very widely used. They basically allow you to navigate the occurances of a character backwards/forward. (you can cycle through multiple matches with ; and ,)
Rajeesh K Nambiar: RIT-Bahadur Malayalam typeface
In 1978, a commemorative souvenir was published to celebrate the milestone of acting in 400 films by Bahadoor, a celebrated Malayalam movie actor. Artist Namboodiri designed its cover caricature and the lettering.
Applications/Security
Linuxiac ☛ WireGuard Easy v15 Launches with Full Rewrite
WireGuard Easy 15.0, a web-based WireGuard VPN admin, lands with a full rewrite, introducing a sleek UI, IPv6 support, 2FA, CLI, and more.
Devices/Embedded
Computers Are Bad ☛ 2025-05-27 the first smart homes
Sometimes I think I should pivot my career to home automation critic, because I have many opinions on the state of the home automation industry---and they're pretty much all critical. Virtually every time I bring up home automation, someone says something about the superiority of the light switch. Controlling lights is one of the most obvious applications of home automation, and there is a roughly century long history of developments in light control---yet, paradoxically, it is an area where consumer home automation continues to struggle.
