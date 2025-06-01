Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Security Leftovers

One of the most important aspects of effective editing is to be able to quickly move where you want to go in a buffer - e.g. to a specific line, paragraph, character, word, etc.

When it comes to navigating within the current line in Vim, motion commands like f/F and t/T are very widely used. They basically allow you to navigate the occurances of a character backwards/forward. (you can cycle through multiple matches with ; and ,)