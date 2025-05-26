Do you waddle the waddle?

The NanoKVM Pro is a compact IP-KVM device designed for remote access, system control, and local display monitoring. Building on the earlier NanoKVM, this version introduces 4K resolution support, improved connectivity, and broader compatibility with open-source platforms.

The ODROID-C5 is a compact single-board computer designed for developers and hobbyists working with Linux or Android platforms. It features improved performance, reduced power consumption, and enhanced memory and storage interfaces over its predecessor, the ODROID-C4.

The PicoCore MX93 from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a compact Computer on Module measuring just 35 x 40 mm. Designed for industrial and embedded edge applications, it supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wide range of display and I/O interfaces including MIPI-DSI, LVDS, CAN-FD, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.

Highlights of Linux 6.15 include Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and support for emulating FEAT_PMUv3 on Apple Silicon.



Mozilla Firefox 139 looks like a small update that only introduces support for full-page translations within Firefox extension pages, support for transparent PNG images when they’re pasted into Firefox, and improved upload performance of HTTP/3.

Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs

posted by Marius Nestor on May 26, 2025



Coming three months after Armbian 25.2, this release introduces support for new single-board computers, such as the Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, TI SK-AM69, Mediatek Genio Family, Radxa NIO 12L, Qualcomm Robotics RB5, Radxa Cubie A5E, SMART AM40, and PocketBeagle2.

Armbian 25.5 also improves boot and peripheral support by adding the latest U-Boot and firmware updates, improves HDMI and audio support for Rockchip RK3588 devices, such as Rock 5B and Youyeetoo R1, and improves EFI partition and Btrfs subvolume support for more flexible system boot and layout.

