Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs
Coming three months after Armbian 25.2, this release introduces support for new single-board computers, such as the Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, TI SK-AM69, Mediatek Genio Family, Radxa NIO 12L, Qualcomm Robotics RB5, Radxa Cubie A5E, SMART AM40, and PocketBeagle2.
Armbian 25.5 also improves boot and peripheral support by adding the latest U-Boot and firmware updates, improves HDMI and audio support for Rockchip RK3588 devices, such as Rock 5B and Youyeetoo R1, and improves EFI partition and Btrfs subvolume support for more flexible system boot and layout.