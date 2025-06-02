news
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and More
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including A Webbing Journey - 2025-05-21 Edition
Between 2025-05-14 and 2025-05-21 there were 55 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 635 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.7 % of total released titles. Spring is one of the best seasons for gaming and this year is no exception. This week has once again many great titles with GNU/Linux clients, but the most unusual one has to be A Webbing Journey where you control a spider in everyday environments to complete specific tasks.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Elden Ring Nightreign - 2025-06-01 Edition
Between 2025-05-24 and 2025-05-31, we selected 14 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. We have already mentioned Snacko as part of the Weekly Native GNU/Linux Games Roundup recently, and this time there’s a much more famous title that just came out, a standalone follow-up to Elden Ring called Nightreign focused on a coop mode (don’t even try to play it single-player…). The reviews were salty at first, mainly because the match-making was apparently not working correctly at first (and seems to be improving now).
Hackaday ☛ Making The Codec Communicator From Metal Gear Solid
[3DSage] likes building replicas of hardware from movies and video games, often with a functional twist. His latest build aimed to bring the Codec from Metal Gear Solid to life.