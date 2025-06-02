Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and More

Between 2025-05-24 and 2025-05-31, we selected 14 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. We have already mentioned Snacko as part of the Weekly Native GNU/Linux Games Roundup recently, and this time there’s a much more famous title that just came out, a standalone follow-up to Elden Ring called Nightreign focused on a coop mode (don’t even try to play it single-player…). The reviews were salty at first, mainly because the match-making was apparently not working correctly at first (and seems to be improving now).