Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04
Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.05 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built using the latest Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.
Talking about Qt, this is the first release of KaOS Linux to ship with Qt 5, which has been end-of-life for quite a few years now. Qt 5 was kept in the previous KaOS Linux release to support applications that haven’t been ported to the Qt 6 series yet. Now, the KaOS Linux developers think it’s finally time to offer a Qt 5-free default install.