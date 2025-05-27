news
AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 release, AlmaLinux OS 10 introduces support for Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE), a tech-preview of KVM virtualization support for the IBM Power architecture, Secure Boot support for ARM platforms, and support for frame pointers for diagnosing and optimizing your applications.
While Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 only supports the x86_64-v3 architecture, AlmaLinux OS 10 also extends the life of EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) for the x86_64-v2 architecture. This ensures that users with older hardware will continue to receive security updates for another 10 years. In addition, the new AlmaLinux OS release re-enables support for more than 150 devices that were removed upstream.