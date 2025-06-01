A Visual Journey Through IPFire’s Development

news

We are excited to share something a little different with you today - a behind-the-scenes look at the IPFire project like you have never seen it before.

Over the years, IPFire has grown into a thriving ecosystem of projects and contributors. But how do you truly show the pace of progress, the dedication of our contributors, and the scale of collaboration that goes into building one of the most trusted open-source firewalls out there? Git commit logs are very informational, but long and dull to read.

With this in mind, we have generated a Gource video that visualises the entire development history of all IPFire projects. It is a fast-paced, beautiful display of code being committed, files being created or modified, and contributors working together from around the globe.