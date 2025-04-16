news
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS End Of Life – activate ESM to keep your fleet of devices secure and operational
Focal Fossa will reach the End of Standard Support in May 2025, also known as End Of Life (EOL). Ubuntu 20.04 LTS has become a critical component for millions of IoT and embedded devices worldwide, including kiosks, digital signage solutions, industrial appliances, and robotic systems. The release has been foundational for companies innovating in various industries, from healthcare to manufacturing. Like every Ubuntu LTS reaching the end of its standard support, Focal Fossa will transition to Extended Security Maintenance (ESM). This blog post will guide developers and businesses through their options and explain how to activate ESM for ongoing support.
Before we dive in, let’s revisit why Ubuntu releases have an EOL.