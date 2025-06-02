news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Joel Chrono ☛ How to make simple collage images
This is an extremely simple tool that will allow you to make a selection of as many images as you wish, and generate a simple collage out of it. You get a couple of options, like picture resolution and border thickness, which you can set as desired.
Android Police ☛ I found a self-hosted private Google Photos alternative and I can't stop raving about it
Google Photos has been the undisputed king of cloud photo management for years. However, as my privacy concerns grew, I looked for alternatives. I tried OneDrive, but I wanted a place where my precious memories belong to me, not a tech giant. After much searching and experimentation, I discovered Immich, an open source, self-hosted solution that meets my needs and exceeds my expectations.
Events
Inkscape ☛ Inkscape Summit in Nuremberg
From May 24-28, 2025, we hosted an Inkscape Summit in Nuremberg, Germany, just before this year's Libre Graphics Meeting. With 14 on-site participants, 2 remote participants and 3 external guests (Cedric, Elisa and Tiar), this was Inkscape's largest physical event yet, and a good sign the project is healthy and growing.
While we also got a fair amount of code done - 33 merge requests were opened over the course of the summit by its participants - the focus of this summit was on strategic planning and team discussions.
On Sunday, the team visited the ZAM Erlangen makerspace to observe and try out what Inkscape is used for in the wild. We had fun stitching logos, lasercutting coasters, or drawing on eggs with an EggBot.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Robert Birming ☛ Why I moved my blog to Micro.blog
This blog has moved from Bear and now has a new home on Micro.blog.
But it was far from an easy or obvious choice.
Mark Hysted ☛ back to wordpress (again)
Although somewhat clunky for a simple blog, WordPress is the only tool that I can run how I would like. I can break my writing into different topics (not tags), I can have my posts sitting under the domain name without interference from a /posts/ subdirectory and don’t have to stick to whatever icons and design that the blogging service owner feels perfect from their point of view.
Education
The New Stack ☛ Scratch That Itch for Young Developers
Because Scratch is mainly oriented toward young people, it is particularly interesting to educators and parents who want to introduce students to programming concepts without requiring complex coding or complicated interfaces. Homeschool environments are also a great use case. Don’t be fooled by Scratch’s cartoonish interface or simple project prompts. It provides guidance and concepts that can lead young Scratchers into the fascinating world of application development, setting them up for success with languages like Python, Swift and more.
This article explains Scratch to adults who are setting up an environment for younger users. It describes tools, shows system configuration options and suggests basic projects.
