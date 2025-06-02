Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

From May 24-28, 2025, we hosted an Inkscape Summit in Nuremberg, Germany, just before this year's Libre Graphics Meeting. With 14 on-site participants, 2 remote participants and 3 external guests (Cedric, Elisa and Tiar), this was Inkscape's largest physical event yet, and a good sign the project is healthy and growing.

While we also got a fair amount of code done - 33 merge requests were opened over the course of the summit by its participants - the focus of this summit was on strategic planning and team discussions.

On Sunday, the team visited the ZAM Erlangen makerspace to observe and try out what Inkscape is used for in the wild. We had fun stitching logos, lasercutting coasters, or drawing on eggs with an EggBot.