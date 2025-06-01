news
today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ The types of TLS seen on our external SMTP MX (as of May 2025)
Back in April 2023 I did some statistics on what versions of TLS our external SMTP email gateway was seeing. Today, for reasons outside of the scope of this entry, I feel like revisiting those numbers to show how things have changed (somewhat). As with the first set of numbers, these cover the previous nine days of data to us, a fairly large computer science department in a fairly large university.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bitwarden on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bitwarden on CentOS Stream 10. Self-hosting your password manager provides unprecedented control over your sensitive data. Bitwarden stands out as the premier open-source password management solution, offering enterprise-grade security with the flexibility of self-deployment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OnlyOffice on AlmaLinux 10
OnlyOffice stands as a robust alternative to traditional office suites, providing comprehensive tools for document creation, editing, and collaboration. For organizations running AlmaLinux 10, implementing OnlyOffice delivers a powerful solution for document management needs without the licensing costs of proprietary software.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nethogs on Fedora 42
Network monitoring is essential for system administration and troubleshooting on GNU/Linux systems. When unexpected bandwidth consumption occurs, knowing which processes are responsible can help quickly resolve issues. Nethogs stands out as an excellent tool for this purpose on Fedora 42, providing process-level network traffic monitoring with minimal setup.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Moodle on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Moodle on CentOS Stream 10. Moodle stands as one of the most powerful and widely-adopted open-source learning management systems (LMS) available today. Organizations worldwide rely on this robust platform to deliver comprehensive online education experiences.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenEMR on Debian 12
OpenEMR stands as one of the most trusted open-source electronic health records (EHR) and medical practice management solutions available today. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing OpenEMR on Debian 12, providing healthcare organizations with a robust, secure, and feature-rich platform for managing patient data, scheduling, billing, and clinical workflows.
ID Root ☛ AlmaLinux 10 Network Configuration Guide
Network configuration forms the foundation of any successful AlmaLinux deployment. Whether you’re managing enterprise servers or home lab environments, understanding how to properly configure network interfaces ensures reliable connectivity and optimal performance.
Linux Hint ☛ Tails OS Tutorial | Features, Installation, Pros, Cons
Excerpt: Tails is an anonymous distribution inspired by Debian. Tails is a Tor project and helps in hiding your identity and digital traces to some extent.
Eerie Linux ☛ Installing *BSD in 2025 part 3 – A critical look at NetBSD’s installer
The first part of this series was about FreeBSD’s installer and the second covered OpenBSD’s installation program.