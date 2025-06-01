This terminal-based file manager for Linux beats every alternative out there

Olimex has recently highlighted a new open-source hardware and software project aimed at creating a €20 smart home server. The initiative was introduced during a lightning talk at TuxCon 2025, a community-driven open-source conference held earlier this month in Bulgaria.

Banana Pi has revealed early details about the BPI-R4 Pro, an upcoming router board powered by the MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880). Designed as a successor to the BPI-R4, it targets high-speed wireless and wired networking for applications such as Wi-Fi 7 access points and multi-gigabit gateways.

BeagleBoard.org has released an updated revision of the PocketBeagle 2 featuring the Texas Instruments AM6254 processor. The new Rev A1 replaces the earlier AM6232-based Rev A0, offering a significant performance boost with no change in pricing. The upgraded AM6254 brings a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an integrated GPU, targeting more demanding embedded applications.

The ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box is a compact development board with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, designed for HMI, smart control panels, and edge processing. Its 86 mm form factor allows it to be easily installed in wall-mounted enclosures for use in embedded automation and smart terminal applications.

Coming a little over a month after GStreamer 1.26.1, GStreamer 1.26.2 is here to add a new Skia-based video compositor element, workaround crashes with the D3D12 video decoder on NVIDIA GPUs, which occurred when changing the resolution, and further improve the performance of the dav1d AV1 decoder.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and coming more than six months after Alpine Linux 3.21, the Alpine Linux 3.22 release introduces support for the latest GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2 desktop environments, as well as the replacement of the gummiboot (formerly systemd-boot) boot manager with systemd-efistub.

Still powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for May 2025 features the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built against the Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.

Coming two months after PorteuX 2.0, the PorteuX 2.1 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series and ships with NTFS3 as the default driver for handling NTFS filesystems instead of NTFS-3G. The devs warn that all symlinks stored on NTFS partitions will need to be regenerated.

This terminal-based file manager for Linux beats every alternative out there

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2025



The first thing I install after booting up Linux is Midnight Commander (or mc). It’s a feature-rich, full-screen, text-mode file manager that lets you copy, move, and delete files and entire directory trees, search for files, and execute commands in a subshell. It also includes an internal viewer, editor, and diff viewer. Originally released in 1994, Midnight Commander continues to receive new features and improvements even in 2025.

Every Linux user I’ve spoken to considers Midnight Commander the go-to tool for managing files in a console. Some even call it one of the most powerful file managers in existence. I wholeheartedly agree, having used it for about a year now.

