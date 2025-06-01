news
antiX-23.2 – init-diversity – 2025 remaster edition
We are proud to announce the second major antiX init-diversity spin created by ProwlerGR. In their own words.
I am proud to announce the release of my antiX-23.2 – init-diversity – 2025 remaster edition which includes 6 inits (sysvinit – s6-rc – s6-66 – OpenRC – dinit – runit).
[...]
A big thanks to calciumsodium, masinick, and ile for testing and reporting bugs on the original 20250510 and 20250512 iso’s. All iso’s from 20250514 onwards have all critical bugs addressed and any iso after this version may have a few different versions of software installed.
A special thanks also to eric from Obarun for providing guidance about getting 66 properly working on antiX, which in my humble opinion is the pinnacle of this respin.