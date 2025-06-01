news
New Release of BlueOnyx 9.6 and More (RHEL Clone)
-
BlueOnyx 5212R development: Call for donations
We're currently undertaking several large development projects to modernize BlueOnyx and to make your daily server management tasks easier. This is a lot of work and we're short on funding to get it done in a reasonable time frame. If you like BlueOnyx and it provides and added value to your enterprise, then please consider funding the development of our upcoming BlueOnyx 5212R with a donation. We're trying to raise 5.000,- Euros (~5400 USD) in order to fully fund the development in order to be able to do a timely release not long after RHEL10 (and clones such as AlmaLinux 10 and RockyLinux 10) are released.
-
5210R/5211R: ISO images updated
We just published new BlueOnyx 5210R and BlueOnyx 5211R ISO images that include all updates as of today. Likewise: Updated Aventurin{e} 6110R and Incus images have also been released today.
-
5211R: AlmaLinux 9.6 based ISO image
An updated BlueOnyx 5211R ISO image is now available and it is based on the recently released AlmaLinux 9.6. Updated Incus and LXC container images as well as VMDK and VDI disk images have also been released.
-
AlmaLinux 10 released (BlueOnyx 5212R development has started)
RedHat with RHEL10 chose to feature lock the latest EL10 behind the x86-64-v3 micro-architecture feature level. But the AlmaLinux guys decided to continue offering x86-64-v2 support.
Meaning: RHEL10 will only run on servers with newer CPUs that have the AVX, AVX2, and SSE4.2 instruction sets.
Whereas AlmaLinux 10 will run even on older gear such as Intel Nehalem (1st-gen Core i-series: i7-900, Xeon 5500 series), Intel Silvermont, AMD Bulldozer and Jaguar CPUs.
Which is great, as most of my servers would not be able to run EL10 otherwise.